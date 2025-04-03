Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.00% of KE worth $221,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 324.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90,054 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $11,052,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,540,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its holdings in KE by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.43 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.58%.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

