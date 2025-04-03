Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.83% of Viavi Solutions worth $198,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 112,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

