Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

VHI stock opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.37. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.46 million, a PE ratio of 162.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

