Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after buying an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,441,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 4.1 %

VST opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

