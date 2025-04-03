Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

