Vikram Kumaraswamy Acquires 2,111 Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Kumaraswamy acquired 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £19,885.62 ($25,822.13).

Vikram Kumaraswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Vikram Kumaraswamy bought 2,064 shares of Scottish Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.96 ($25,836.85).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 936.22 ($12.16) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,030.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 951.49. The firm has a market cap of £11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a one year low of GBX 733.43 ($9.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.84).

Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend

About Scottish Mortgage

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.10%.

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

