VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICI. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 2,370,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

