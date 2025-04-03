Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

VWSYF stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

