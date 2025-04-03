Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 0.4 %
VWSYF stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.