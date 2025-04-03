Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Surekha Trivedi Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Veralto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

