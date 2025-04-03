Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 38737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.