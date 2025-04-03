Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,333,000 after buying an additional 508,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,720,000 after acquiring an additional 426,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

