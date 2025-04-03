Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.98% of Veeva Systems worth $676,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $226.51 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

