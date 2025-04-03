Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 13995362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,066.41. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 186.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

