Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 13995362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCVX
Insider Activity at Vaxcyte
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 186.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.