Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

