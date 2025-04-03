Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.44 and last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 12002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
