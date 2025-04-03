Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 62,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $278.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

