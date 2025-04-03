Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

