Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,678,000 after buying an additional 85,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

