Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,746,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

