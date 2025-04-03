Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

