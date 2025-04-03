Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Boosted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

