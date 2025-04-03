VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 7,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 47,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.