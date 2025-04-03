Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.93. Valneva shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 1,473 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

