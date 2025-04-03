Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 877.0 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

UHOIF stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

