Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 5389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

