Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. Universal has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Universal by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

