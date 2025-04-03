Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Universal Price Performance
Shares of Universal stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. Universal has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Universal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
