Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 0.6% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

