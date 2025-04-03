Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

