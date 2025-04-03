Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

