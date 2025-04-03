Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $139,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 307,326 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 441,202 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 130.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

KGC stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

