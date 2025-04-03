Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 142,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

