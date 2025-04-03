Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.3% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $515.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

