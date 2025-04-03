Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Update

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

