Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.