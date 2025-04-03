Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

SU stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

