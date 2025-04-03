Trexquant Investment LP Takes $11.77 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Globus Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.