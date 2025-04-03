Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 437,971 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.26% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $287,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 214,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

