Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.20% of Life Time Group worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Life Time Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

