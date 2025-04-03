Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.54 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,169 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.