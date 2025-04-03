Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 87,364 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.22% of Hims & Hers Health worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,801.88. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock worth $37,984,259. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

