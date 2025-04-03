Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,598. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 478 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 636.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.95.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 910 ($11.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.