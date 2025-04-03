Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $333,750.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $465,725.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Travelzoo by 103.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

