Traders Buy High Volume of Compass Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,702 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,532 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 24.6 %

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,002 shares in the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,005 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.