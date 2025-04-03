TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.52 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 255.50 ($3.32). TP ICAP Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,059,343 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

TP ICAP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 265.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

