Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in the design, manufacture, and sale of toys and related recreational products. These stocks are often influenced by seasonal trends and consumer demand, making their financial performance closely tied to shifts in family spending and cultural phenomena. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 10,543,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $718.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $963.42. 886,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $988.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $947.35. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $427.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. 2,684,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $177.89.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

