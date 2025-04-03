Top Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

Walmart, Target, and Five Below are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that design, develop, publish, or distribute video games and related hardware. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth and trends of the interactive entertainment industry, with their performance often reflecting consumer demand and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.51. 13,138,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,603. Target has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $20.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 7,355,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. Five Below has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Further Reading