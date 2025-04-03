Top Leisure Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating within the recreational and hospitality industries, including businesses such as hotels, resorts, theme parks, casinos, and entertainment venues. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, making them potentially volatile yet attractive during periods of economic growth when leisure spending increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.51. 794,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 1,745,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 1,808,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,311. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More