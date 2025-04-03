Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares in companies that are actively involved in the development, support, or implementation of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency services. These stocks allow investors to gain indirect exposure to the crypto market while also experiencing the broader fluctuations and regulatory factors of the traditional stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. 23,431,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 1,591,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,131. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,078,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,104,277. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

See Also