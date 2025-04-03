Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.04 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00004426 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and approximately $254.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,126,297,288 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,875,965 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,126,272,997.16159928 with 2,461,789,324.47254365 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.79507468 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 709 active market(s) with $251,334,564.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

