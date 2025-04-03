TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,371,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,317 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.52.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

